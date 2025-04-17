Promising Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching – April 17th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, and Salesforce are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies engaged in the production, processing, or assembly of goods. These stocks are often influenced by economic cycles and shifts in industrial production, making them key indicators of the broader health of the manufacturing and industrial sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $153.18. 19,218,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,891,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $794.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.99 and a 200-day moving average of $190.27.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.68 on Thursday, reaching $107.87. 8,715,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,938,320. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $466.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.97.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.74. The stock has a market cap of $239.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

