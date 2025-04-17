Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESI. CIBC decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Ensign Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

ESI stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.93. The company had a trading volume of 156,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,668. The company has a market capitalization of C$356.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.73 and a 1-year high of C$3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.77.

In related news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,694.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$108,500.00. Insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $179,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

