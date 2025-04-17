Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. 1,408,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,791,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 23,990.1% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,193,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,762,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,918,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 486,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 426,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 329,579 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.