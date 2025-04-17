Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,791,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 23,990.1% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,193,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,762,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,918,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 486,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 426,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 329,579 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dynavax Technologies
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.