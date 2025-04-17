The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $14.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.35% from the stock’s previous close.

MYGN has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MYGN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. 682,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,937. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $711.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 332,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,527 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 109,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,203,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.