The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

XENE stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.23. 324,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,486. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,340.40. This represents a 41.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

