UBS Group Cuts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $28.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENR

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.83. 167,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,905. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.92. Energizer has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Energizer by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,812,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,245,000 after buying an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 496,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Energizer by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 80,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Energizer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,680,000 after buying an additional 33,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.