CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Short Interest Update

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 843,600 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 841,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of CERo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CERo Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,585,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,021 shares during the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CERo Therapeutics by 550.4% in the 4th quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC now owns 9,393,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 7,949,265 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CERo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

CERo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CERo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.61. 110,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,564. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. CERo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $172.01.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.