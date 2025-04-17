Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $27.05. 29,138,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 47,883,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

