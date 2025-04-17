Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BSMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,134. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0539 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.