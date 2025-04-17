Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,134. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0539 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,778,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.