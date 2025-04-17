Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 54,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 20,791 shares.The stock last traded at $95.80 and had previously closed at $95.31.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,482,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5,209.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,808 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,879,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 9,603.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

