Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 54,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 20,791 shares.The stock last traded at $95.80 and had previously closed at $95.31.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.13.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
