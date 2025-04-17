Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) vs. Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Head to Head Survey

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenable and Vertex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $900.02 million 4.21 -$36.30 million ($0.30) -105.14 Vertex $666.78 million 9.35 -$13.09 million ($0.34) -115.93

Vertex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenable, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 7 9 2 2.72 Vertex 0 5 7 1 2.69

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tenable and Vertex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tenable presently has a consensus price target of $46.71, suggesting a potential upside of 48.08%. Vertex has a consensus price target of $48.91, suggesting a potential upside of 24.08%. Given Tenable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than Vertex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Tenable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tenable has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -4.03% -2.07% -0.49% Vertex 4.73% 24.92% 6.65%

Summary

Tenable beats Vertex on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities. The company also offers Nessus, a vulnerability assessment solution for cybersecurity industry and enterprise platform; and Nessus Expert, that enables users to programmatically detect cloud infrastructure misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in the design and build phase. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools. It provides implementation services, such as configuration, data migration and implementation, and support and training; and managed services, including tax return preparation, filing and tax payment, and notice management. The company sells its software products through software licenses and software as a service subscription. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

