SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.20. 393,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,860,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on SM. Stephens cut their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $41.00 price target on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SM Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,546,000 after buying an additional 835,929 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,718,000 after buying an additional 296,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,675,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SM Energy by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,998,000 after acquiring an additional 767,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,118,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,105,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

