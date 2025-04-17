Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Up 11.6% – Should You Buy?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,066 ($14.11) and last traded at GBX 1,058 ($14.00). 745,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 871,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.55).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNLM shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.81) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.45).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 943.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,042.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

