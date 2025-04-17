B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 1,141,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,922,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.98. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -25.32%.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 103,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$433,467.33. Also, Director Jerry Korpan sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total transaction of C$555,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 535,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,177. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

