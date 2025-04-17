Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $468,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,113. The stock has a market cap of $461.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.