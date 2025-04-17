Scotiabank Cuts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.79.

TSE TA traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,985. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$8.55 and a 12 month high of C$21.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.64.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$674,752.50. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

