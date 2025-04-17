CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Stock Price

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

About Sandstorm Gold

SSL stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.80. 344,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

