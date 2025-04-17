CIBC Cuts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$43.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.85.

Shares of PKI traded up C$0.47 on Thursday, reaching C$32.68. 134,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,643. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$30.09 and a 12 month high of C$43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.76, for a total value of C$183,800.00. Also, Director Nora Duke purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,388.24. 20.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

