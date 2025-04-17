Top Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – April 17th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to shares of companies that produce or support renewable energy solutions such as wind, solar, and geothermal power. Investors favor these stocks for their potential to deliver long-term growth while promoting environmental sustainability and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.76. 648,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,550. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 91,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.26. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,685. The company has a market cap of $122.56 million, a P/E ratio of 284.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

Recommended Stories