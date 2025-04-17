Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.18 and last traded at $116.31. 1,759,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,866,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VST. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Get Vistra alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

Vistra Trading Up 0.8 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $991,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $13,393,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.