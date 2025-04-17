Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Now – April 17th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Rockwell Automation, Southern, Quanta Services, and Bank of New York Mellon are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks represent equity interests in companies that produce energy from natural, replenishable sources such as wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal power. These stocks attract investors interested in sustainable growth and environmental responsibility while benefiting from growing global demand for clean energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 22,878,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,279,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE:ROK traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.72. The company had a trading volume of 701,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $308.70.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE:SO traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $92.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southern has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.61. The stock had a trading volume of 490,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,957. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.99. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

NYSE:BK traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.40. 1,595,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23.

