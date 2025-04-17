Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – April 17th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, TKO Group, Motorsport Games, and Dolby Laboratories are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to shares of companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games, including related hardware and services. These investments offer exposure to an industry driven by trends in technology and consumer entertainment, often experiencing rapid growth and volatility due to changing market dynamics and evolving player preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.65. 9,883,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,745,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $213.95. 464,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.02. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $220.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE traded up $5.03 on Thursday, hitting $67.75. 1,182,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,331. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.32. Five Below has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $154.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.20. The stock had a trading volume of 267,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.98. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $179.09.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 10,433,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,708. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $7.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 108,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,984. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.94.

