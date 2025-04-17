iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.81. 7,136,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 45,250,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.