Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,127 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 365% compared to the typical volume of 4,974 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 target price on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UUUU
Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels
Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 114.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 702,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Energy Fuels Trading Up 8.8 %
Shares of UUUU traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,838,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $957.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.47.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.
See Also
