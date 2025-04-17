BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.53. 10,174,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 24,369,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

BBAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Capmk lowered BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a market cap of $747.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

In related news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,205.50. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in BigBear.ai by 57.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 479,401 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 174,815 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

