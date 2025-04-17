UBS Group Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$105.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$94.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$96.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$90.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Metro from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$102.00.

Shares of MRU traded up C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$102.12. 187,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,774. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.03. Metro has a 52 week low of C$69.19 and a 52 week high of C$103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

