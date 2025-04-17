MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 4,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 312,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in MultiSensor AI during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MultiSensor AI by 149.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.