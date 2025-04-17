Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.52 and last traded at $108.89. 7,184,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 20,538,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

