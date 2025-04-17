Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$8.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DBM. CIBC lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.07.

Shares of DBM traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,385. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$604.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.13.

In other news, Director Marc Seguin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.93 per share, with a total value of C$69,300.00. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

