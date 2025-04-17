TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCL.B. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$97.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.88.

TSE CCL.B traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$68.51. 49,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,026. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$64.93 and a 52 week high of C$84.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$73.98 per share, with a total value of C$4,958,609.78. Also, Director Tom Peddie sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.85, for a total value of C$27,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,985. The trade was a 80.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,427 shares of company stock valued at $609,884. 11.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

