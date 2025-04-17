Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$37.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGI
Alamos Gold Price Performance
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alamos Gold
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.