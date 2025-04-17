Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$37.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.00.

AGI traded down C$1.02 on Thursday, reaching C$41.09. 605,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,738. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$19.63 and a twelve month high of C$42.97. The stock has a market cap of C$12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

