Charles Schwab Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 37,374 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 42% compared to the average volume of 26,360 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.5 %

SCHW traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $77.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,671,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $745,282.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,038.78. This represents a 17.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,673,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $9,211,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 58,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

