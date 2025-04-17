Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,523 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average daily volume of 5,184 call options.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 15.8 %

CAR stock traded up $11.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.65. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $132.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $133,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,250. The trade was a 41.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group



Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

