Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 17th (A, AA, ABNB, ABT, ACI, ADEN, ADI, ADVM, AFN, AGI)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 17th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $159.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $147.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $145.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $132.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $40.00 to $33.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$52.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$54.00.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $320.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $58.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $147.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $7.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) had its target price trimmed by Jones Trading from $12.50 to $10.50. Jones Trading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $840.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $1,100.00 to $965.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$14.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$57.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$74.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $49.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$103.00 to C$107.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $46.00 to $37.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$52.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$46.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$34.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $270.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) had its target price lowered by Jones Trading from $7.25 to $6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $129.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) was given a C$75.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $175.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $49.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $43.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $44.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $53.00 to $49.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $49.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$3.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $109.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $305.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $69.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $112.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $33.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $31.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $35.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $30.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $56.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $357.00 to $338.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $485.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $210.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$8.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 34 ($0.45). The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$21.00.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$4.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$59.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $32.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$2.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $238.00 to $242.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $52.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $285.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4.75 to $4.25. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $220.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$260.00 to C$280.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $217.50 to $210.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$69.00 to C$62.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $37.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $155.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $185.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $200.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $220.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $294.00 to $277.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 142 ($1.88) to GBX 151 ($2.00). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 285 ($3.77) to GBX 370 ($4.90). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $159.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $177.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $12.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $130.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $325.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $165.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $277.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $172.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $146.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $274.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $572.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $660.00 to $615.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $770.00 to $700.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $12.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its price target lowered by Jones Trading from $8.50 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $62.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,100.00 to $880.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from C$99.00 to C$105.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$91.00 to C$106.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$95.00 to C$105.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$102.00 to C$107.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $515.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $118.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$30.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $545.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $156.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $113.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $170.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$16.25 to C$18.50.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $42.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $16.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$89.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$90.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $115.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.20. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $289.00 to $297.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $282.00 to $288.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $324.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$43.00.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$45.00 to C$42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $59.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $106.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.25 to $5.75. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $130.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.75 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $410.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $575.00 to $547.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $55.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $102.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price trimmed by Jones Trading from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $125.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $120.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $192.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $633.00 to $607.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$11.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$143.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$139.00 to C$141.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$17.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$131.00 to C$130.00.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $85.00 to $65.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $680.00 to $580.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from C$74.00 to C$71.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $247.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $288.00 to $296.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $274.00 to $290.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $265.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $13.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $48.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $49.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $211.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $134.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$0.55 to C$0.45. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $110.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$295.00 to C$296.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$310.00 to C$300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $229.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $94.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

