Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 17th (A, AA, ABNB, ABT, ACI, ADEN, ADI, ADVM, AFN, AGI)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 17th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $159.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $147.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $145.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $132.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $40.00 to $33.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$52.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$54.00.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $320.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $58.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $147.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $7.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) had its target price trimmed by Jones Trading from $12.50 to $10.50. Jones Trading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $840.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $1,100.00 to $965.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$14.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$57.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$74.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $49.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$103.00 to C$107.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $46.00 to $37.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$52.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$46.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$34.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $270.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) had its target price lowered by Jones Trading from $7.25 to $6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $129.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) was given a C$75.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $175.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $49.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $43.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $44.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $53.00 to $49.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $49.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$3.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $109.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $305.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $69.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $112.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $33.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $31.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $35.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $30.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $56.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $357.00 to $338.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $485.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $210.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$8.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 34 ($0.45). The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$21.00.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$4.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$59.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $32.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$2.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $238.00 to $242.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $52.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $285.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4.75 to $4.25. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $220.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$260.00 to C$280.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $217.50 to $210.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$69.00 to C$62.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $37.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $155.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $185.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $200.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $220.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $294.00 to $277.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 142 ($1.88) to GBX 151 ($2.00). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 285 ($3.77) to GBX 370 ($4.90). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $159.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $177.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $12.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $130.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $325.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $165.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $277.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $172.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $146.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $274.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $572.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $660.00 to $615.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $770.00 to $700.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $12.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its price target lowered by Jones Trading from $8.50 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $62.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,100.00 to $880.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from C$99.00 to C$105.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$91.00 to C$106.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$95.00 to C$105.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$102.00 to C$107.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $515.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $118.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$30.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $545.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $156.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $113.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $170.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$16.25 to C$18.50.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $42.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $16.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$89.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$90.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $115.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.20. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $289.00 to $297.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $282.00 to $288.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $324.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$43.00.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$45.00 to C$42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $59.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $106.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.25 to $5.75. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $130.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.75 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $410.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $575.00 to $547.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $55.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $102.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price trimmed by Jones Trading from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $125.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $120.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $192.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $633.00 to $607.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$11.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$143.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$139.00 to C$141.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$17.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$131.00 to C$130.00.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $85.00 to $65.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $680.00 to $580.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from C$74.00 to C$71.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $247.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $288.00 to $296.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $274.00 to $290.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $265.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $13.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $48.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $49.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $211.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $134.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$0.55 to C$0.45. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $110.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$295.00 to C$296.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$310.00 to C$300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $229.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $94.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

