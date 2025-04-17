Rep. Tim Moore Sells Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on March 10th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/7/2025.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.49. 666,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,309. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

