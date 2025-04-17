DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Unloaded Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 3/20/2025.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,606. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $215.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 672.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DoorDash by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,424.85. This trade represents a 71.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,233,117.60. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,308,544. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

