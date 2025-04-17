U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on USB. Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.16.

Shares of USB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,879,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,035,189. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

