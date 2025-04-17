Rep. Tim Moore Buys Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in American Airlines Group stock on March 14th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/7/2025.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.43. 32,863,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,965,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,097,838,000 after buying an additional 953,766 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,049,734,000 after buying an additional 2,886,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,437,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,783,000 after acquiring an additional 980,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,043,000 after purchasing an additional 943,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

