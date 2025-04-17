Insider Buying: Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.58 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,780.00 ($10,050.96).

Viva Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Viva Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 30th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Viva Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.18%.

Viva Energy Group Company Profile

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Convenience & Mobility, Commercial & Industrial, and Energy & Infrastructure. The Convenience & Mobility segment operates as an integrated convenience and fuel network under the Shell and Coles Express brands; and supplies fuels and lubricants through the Shell, Liberty, and Westside branded retail service stations.

