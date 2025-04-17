Ally Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ally Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Eaton by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $269.42 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.08.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.