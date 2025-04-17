Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $447.37 and last traded at $444.57. Approximately 12,369,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 36,625,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.18.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $285.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.62.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

