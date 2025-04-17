Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $447.37 and last traded at $444.57. Approximately 12,369,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 36,625,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.18.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $285.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.62.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
