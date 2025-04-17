Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $58.29. 1,241,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,260,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

Realty Income Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

