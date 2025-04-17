Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTKGet Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.25 to $5.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Playtika traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.82. 82,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,086,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Playtika by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,923,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,594 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 23,814.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Playtika by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 299,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Playtika by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,926,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 241,658 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

