Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.25 to $5.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Playtika traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.82. 82,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,086,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.
Playtika Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.
Playtika Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 90.91%.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
