ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Up 4% – Here’s Why

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 143,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 729,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 338,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,579.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,316,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,123,580.62. This trade represents a 34.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ProFrac by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProFrac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ProFrac by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

