Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.72. 86,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,205,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

DK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $808.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.54%.

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190.60. This represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $159,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 907.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

