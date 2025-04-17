Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $5.75 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. 1,934,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 16,010,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTON

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 38,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $260,571.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,150.40. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $452,910.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 474,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,202.06. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.