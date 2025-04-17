Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HBANP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 24,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,157. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

