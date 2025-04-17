Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Plastic2Oil Trading Up 76.0 %
OTCMKTS:PTOI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,456. Plastic2Oil has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
