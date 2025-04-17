Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Grows By 200.0%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance
Shares of KTWIY traded up C$4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.88. 2,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558. Kurita Water Industries has a 1-year low of C$53.25 and a 1-year high of C$90.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.42.
Kurita Water Industries Company Profile
