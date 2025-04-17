Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Grows By 200.0%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KTWIY traded up C$4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.88. 2,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558. Kurita Water Industries has a 1-year low of C$53.25 and a 1-year high of C$90.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.42.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

