Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 3,027,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,519,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 235,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 30,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

